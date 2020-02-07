Service notices

You have free articles remaining.
Thomas Edward Alley, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 6, in Corvallis. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. You may leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Tsutomu “Russ” Russnogle, 66, of Corvallis, passed away January 30, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis, OR 97330. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)