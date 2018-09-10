Al East, 78, died in his home peacefully on August 4, 2018. A celebration of life will be Al’s last tailgater at the home of Al and Janice East on September 15, 2018, between 1 to 5 p.m. Please RSVP at aleasttailgater@gmail.com. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Ralph Jasper Runco, 98, of Lebanon, died at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23 at Santiam Place, 139 Main St., Lebanon. A reception will follow.