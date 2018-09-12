Dale Ramsay, 79, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, September 11. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Donald Forest Whippo died August 10, 2018. Family and friends are invited to his graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis. Arrangements are by DeMoss Durdan. (www.demossdurdan.com)
James O. Ohren, 82, died Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to his viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St., Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.