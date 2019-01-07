Gina Armour, 57, passed away in Albany on January 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on January 11, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jake Cramer, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, January 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 12 at the Lebanon Moose Lodge. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Teresa Lois Mausen, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. A viewing will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 12 at St Helen Catholic Church in Sweet Home. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Balvant “Bal” M. Patel, 59, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday morning. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9 at St. Helen Catholic Church. Send off blessings/viewing will follow the celebration. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangement. www.sweethomefuneral.com.