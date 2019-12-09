Service notices

Richard “Dick” Wayne Bunce, 72, of Halsey, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at the Linn County Expo Center. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Booster Club or Women for Agriculture. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Donna Joyce Heilman, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away in Lebanon on December 2, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Quest, 84, of Albany passed away November 23 in Albany. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday December 14, at Jefferson Baptist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)