Service notices

Richard “Dick” Wayne Bunce, 72, of Halsey, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at the Linn County Expo Center. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Booster Club or Women for Agriculture. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Donna Joyce Heilman, 83, of Sweet Home, passed away in Lebanon on December 2, 2019. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Margaret Quest, 84, of Albany passed away November 23 in Albany. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday December 14, at Jefferson Baptist Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Sheila Riley, 58, of Albany, passed away Sunday at her home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Kathryn Irene Walters, 73, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, in Corvallis. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. and a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon. A celebration of life will be held to honor Kathryn in January. Please leave your condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
Michael Francis Wieger, 79, of Eugene, passed Sunday December 8, 2019. There will be a 10 a.m. service at Jefferson Baptist Church in Jefferson, Oregon, on Friday, December 13. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)