Ronald George Johnson, 82, of Lebanon, died at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon on Saturday, September 1, 2018. A viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 7, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Miriam (Mimi) W. Orzech, of Corvallis, died August 31, 2018. A religious service followed by a gathering for family and friends will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 6 at Beit Am, 625 NW 36th St., Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, at the Chintimini Senior Center.
A celebration of life potluck for Gary Hagan of Albany will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 9 at Waterloo Park, Shelter No. 4.
Donald Hubert James, 89, of Powell Butte, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at his home. A viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, at Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 3168 NE 3rd Street in Prineville. A burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 7 at Juniper Haven Cemetery, 1555 N. Main Street, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Prineville Community Church, 520 NE Elm Street. All are invited to attend a reception in the fellowship hall following the service. Whispering Pines Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.