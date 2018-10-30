Phyllis C. Bolton died October 28, 2018. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, at the Open Bible Christian Center, 694 4th Ave., Riddle, Oregon.
Robert Terry Bullis of Philomath, died October 3, 2018, in Philomath. A celebration of life and potluck will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on November 3 at the Marys River Grange in Philomath.
Leonard ‘Len’ C. Hainz II, 69, of Albany, passed away on September 12, 2018. A celebration of life service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 3, at the Albany Golf and Event Center (formerly Spring Hill Country Club). AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Diane Hubbard, 66, of Albany passed October 26. A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m. on November 10 at Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany. Assisting is V. T. Golden Funeral Service.
Roseanna Leeson, 72, passed away October 28, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath.