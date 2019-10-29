Karen Ann Bradley, 73, of Albany, passed away Saturday, October 26. 2019. A celebration of life potluck will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, at First Presbyterian Church (145 W. Ash Street, Lebanon, Oregon). Private family graveside will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Pamela H. Wickham, 64, of Independence, died October 22, in Albany. A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Marys River Grange in Philomath. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.