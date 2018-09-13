Jaunita Yvonne May, 72, of Sweet Home, died Sunday. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at 28889 Liberty Road, Sweet Home.
Dale Ramsay, 79, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, September 11. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
James “Bubba” Nolan SlaterRoth, 66, of Sweet Home, died Thursday surrounded by loving family and friends. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 20, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Quilts of Valor - Willamette Valley Chapter in care of Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long Street, Sweet Home, OR 97386. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.