Michael William Leach Sr. died April 2, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Maxine C. Short, age 88, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.