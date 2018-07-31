Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Leone Ethel Larrabee, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at Albany Grace Point Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Norman Daniel Roth, Sr., 84, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Fisher Funeral Home, followed by a reception.

