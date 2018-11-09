John Allen Jenkins, 81, of Lebanon, died Monday, October 1, 2018 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 16, 2018, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
