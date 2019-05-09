{{featured_button_text}}

Geraldine Johnson, 88, of Eugene, died May 6, 2019. Family and friends are invited to Geraldine's celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at New Life Center 2080 19th Street, Springfield, Oregon. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

