Nancy Kay Hiatt, 73, of Philomath, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 22, 2018. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

