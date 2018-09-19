Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Richard Allen, 82, of Lebanon, died Sunday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 28, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

