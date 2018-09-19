Richard Allen, 82, of Lebanon, died Sunday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 28, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you for your activating your full access subscription including all madison.com websites, mobile apps and more. With your “full-access” subscription to the [NEWSPAPER NAME], you get everything produced by the area’s largest news team, plus even more products and servic…