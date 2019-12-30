Service notice

Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, passed away Friday in Corvallis. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd., Corvallis. A private family interment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Soup Kitchen at the College United Methodist Church P.O. Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)