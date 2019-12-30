Service Notice

Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, passed away Friday in Corvallis. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday January 3rd at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis. A private family internment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Soup Kitchen at the College United Methodist Church PO Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Doris Marian Smith, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2019, at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 320 Market St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Agnes “Rusty” Dionne, 97, passed away December 18, 2019. A memorial service will be January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Brownsville Christian Church, Weddle Funeral Service of Lebanon is handling the arrangements.