Service Notice

Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, passed away Friday in Corvallis. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday January 3rd at Corvallis Evangelical Church, 1525 NW Kings Blvd, Corvallis. A private family internment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Soup Kitchen at the College United Methodist Church PO Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Doris Marian Smith, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2019, at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 320 Market St., Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Agnes “Rusty” Dionne, 97, passed away December 18, 2019. A memorial service will be January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Brownsville Christian Church, Weddle Funeral Service of Lebanon is handling the arrangements.
Jimmy Grice, 66 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. There will be a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Riverside Community Grange Hall, 35293 Riverside Dr. SW, Albany, OR 97321. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Julie May Sprague, 74, passed away December 27, 2019, Memorial to be held Saturday January 4th, 2020 at Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon Oregon, starting at 10 a.m. Visit Weddle-Funeral.com to sign the guest book.
Martha Ann Heath, 81, of Albany, passed away at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday. There will be a 2 p.m. crypt side service Friday, January 3rd at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.