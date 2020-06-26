Service notice

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Frederick A. Banzer, 77, of Albany, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. A viewing will be 3p.m. – 5p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.