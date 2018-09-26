Ralph Loren Emmert died September 23, 2018. Viewings will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel and 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 28, at Community Chapel Lobby. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 28, in the Amphitheater at Community Chapel. Final burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery.
Mary Edith Martens, 59, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, September 13, 2108, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.