Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Ralph Loren Emmert died September 23, 2018. Viewings will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel and 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 28, at Community Chapel Lobby. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, September 28, in the Amphitheater at Community Chapel. Final burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Gilliland Cemetery.

Mary Edith Martens, 59, of Corvallis, died on Thursday, September 13, 2108, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.