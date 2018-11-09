Try 1 month for 99¢

Dr. Marion K. Kaufman, died November 2, 2018. A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW 8th St. Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

