Kenneth "Lance" Hill, age 44, of Albany, died accidentally, Sunday, August 12, 2018. Family and friends are invited to his viewing 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home 815 NW Buchanan Ave, Corvallis; and a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis. Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
