Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Kenneth "Lance" Hill, age 44, of Albany, died accidentally, Sunday, August 12, 2018. Family and friends are invited to his viewing 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home 815 NW Buchanan Ave, Corvallis; and a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis. Burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments