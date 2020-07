Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Donovan “Don” Lee King, 73 of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening. A viewing will be held Monday, July 27, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at 3293 Buena Vista Rd. S. Jefferson, OR. Bring your own lawn chair. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.. www.aasum-dufour.com