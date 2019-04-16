{{featured_button_text}}

Larry Ray Green, 84, of Foster, Oregon, died April 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on April 20, 2019 at Hwy 20 Church of Christ in Sweet Home. A reception will follow. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please sign our guestbook at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

