service notice

Shirley A. Mager, 85, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Family and friends are invited to her visitation, 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and funeral service 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Avenue, Corvallis. Condolences may be left at www.demossdurdan.com.

Ramona P. Painter, 74, of Albany; there is a funeral service planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Albany Church of Christ, 2710 Madison St., Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

William “Bill” P. Hess, 98, died on Friday, February 21, in Springfield. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.