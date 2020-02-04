Service notice

Edith Goldene Jones, 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Corvallis. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7, from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. A graveside service for Edith will be at Alford Cemetery in Harrisburg, on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at Halsey City Hall, 100 W. Halsey St. Halsey. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Gary Wayne Kinman, 74, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6 at McHenry Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8 at Philomath High School Auditorium. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com