Aizlynn Faye Swanson of Sweet Home peacefully went to sleep on Tuesday. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside will immediately follow. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
