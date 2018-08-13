Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Aizlynn Faye Swanson of Sweet Home peacefully went to sleep on Tuesday. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside will immediately follow. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

