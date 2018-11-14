Allen Wayne Parker, formerly of the Plainview/Shedd area, died October 10, 2018, in Visalia, California. Burial of his ashes will be at 1 p.m. on December 1 at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon.
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program.
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.