Try 1 month for 99¢

Allen Wayne Parker, formerly of the Plainview/Shedd area, died October 10, 2018, in Visalia, California. Burial of his ashes will be at 1 p.m. on December 1 at Sand Ridge Cemetery in Lebanon.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.