Steven L. Klein, age 65, died Friday, July 6, 2018, at his Corvallis home. A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home 815 NW Buchanan Ave. Corvallis. For more information go to www.demossdurdan.com.

