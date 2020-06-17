Service notice

Jerome “Jerry” Colwell, 84, of Albany passed away on May 16, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Willamette Memorial Park. Fishers Funeral Home handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Marcella Ann Broyles, 95, of Lebanon passes away on March 8, 2020 at her home. A recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. A memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Willie Elverna Calahan, 87, a long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away June 11, in Vacaville, California. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
