Robert Ross Smith, 74, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Burial will take place at Eagle Point National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday March 23, at Sweet Home VFW. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

