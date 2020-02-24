Service notice

Kensal Edward Van Holde, A memorial service celebrating for Ken’s life will be held on February 29 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Corvallis Unitarian Fellowship (2945 Circle Blvd.), followed by a reception from 2:30- 4 p.m. All are welcome. A brief note to davidvanholde@gmail.com would be appreciated from those who wish to attend. Please also let us know if you wish to speak briefly. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Union of Concerned Scientists, UNHCR, Global Exchange, World Wildlife Fund or an organization of your choice.