Service notice

Donna Mae (James) Tagen, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday in Albany. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Reigning Glory Church 450 Oak Terrace in Sweet Home. Contact Laura Housen for Memorial Contribution information. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48; there will be a gathering at Westminster House, 101 NW 23rd St, Corvallis, March 1, 2020 from 2:30-5:00 p.m to remember and celebrate the life of Ron Swartzendruber, starting with a service, followed by an informal time to share memories and condolences. Share your memories and condolences at www.FarnstromMortuary.com

