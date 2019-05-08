{{featured_button_text}}

Melvin John Mingus, 76, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House. There will be a 2 p.m. memorial service and reception to follow on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

