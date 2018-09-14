Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Zeferene “Zet” Gamble, 82, of Corvallis died Wednesday, August 8 in Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 19 at Corl House, Woodland Meadows Park, 3975 NW Witham Hill Dr., Corvallis, Oregon, 97330. Parking is limited. McHenry Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

