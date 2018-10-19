Susie Fay (Duncan) Groshong, 89, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018, peacefully in her sleep. Viewing will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 25 at Gilliland Cemetery. Gathering will follow immediately after services. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).
