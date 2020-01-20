Service notice

Kristine A. Cassat, 48, of Corvallis, passed away January 18, 2020 a funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday January 24 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

DeLoa Graybill, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January. 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Abundant Life Center 825 N. 2nd St. Jefferson, Oregon. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Deloa Graybill memorial fund at Abundant Life Center P.O. Box 149 Jefferson, Oregon. 97352

June Rosella McMullen, 83, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday January 23rd at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow3:00 p.m. at Mapleton Pioneer Cemetery in Mapleton, Oregon.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Vera Chipman Bowers, 91, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House December 9, 2019. There will be a Celebration of life 1p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at South Albany Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

