James B. Wilhelm, 72, of Corvallis, died Tuesday July 17 in Albany. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Corvallis. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

