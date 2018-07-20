James B. Wilhelm, 72, of Corvallis, died Tuesday July 17 in Albany. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. Corvallis. Please leave your thoughts and condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.
