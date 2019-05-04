{{featured_button_text}}

Vernon Richard Tunnell, Sr., 81, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday at a care home in Vancouver, Washington. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Gilliland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Vernon’s name can be made to CASA of Linn County. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

