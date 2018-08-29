Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Patricia Lee Hampl, 72, of Tangent, died August 27, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 SE 28th Avenue, Albany. Final burial will be 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.