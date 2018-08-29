Patricia Lee Hampl, 72, of Tangent, died August 27, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 SE 28th Avenue, Albany. Final burial will be 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
promotionspotlight
And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4!