Curwood “Spike” Elroy Kommer, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 3, in Lebanon. A memorial service potluck will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the Lebanon Veteran’s Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. To leave condolences for the family and to read his obituary, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Karen Gruznsky Perker passed away on Saturday, November 23, in Albany, Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, at the Lebanon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 690 10th Street, Lebanon. Donations in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Street SE, Albany, OR 97321. To leave condolences for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Margaret Quest, 84, of Albany passed away Saturday at the home of her daughter. A viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Fisher Funeral Home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.