Service notice

Ralph James Morse , 91, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Viewing will be 3 - 5 p.m. Sunday July 19th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be announced later.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

David H. Trahan, 80, of Lebanon, died, March 31, 2020. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, a Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., and both services will be at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon. A committal service will follow at Lacomb Cemetery. www.hustonjost.com