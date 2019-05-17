Arthur ‘Art’ LeRoy Gates died May 13, 2019 in Woodburn, Oregon. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Life Spring Church, 9165 Portland Road NE, Brooks, Oregon. Crown Memorial Center, Salem, Oregon is handling arrangements.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
AP promotion spotlight
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
promotion spotlight
Take our quiz to see if you're more spring than fall, less winter than summer.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Education
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.