{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur ‘Art’ LeRoy Gates died May 13, 2019 in Woodburn, Oregon. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Life Spring Church, 9165 Portland Road NE, Brooks, Oregon. Crown Memorial Center, Salem, Oregon is handling arrangements.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service notice
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.