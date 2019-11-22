Thomas David Derrickson passed away on November 18 2019. Family and friends are invited to help us cope with the loss and sorrow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St Corvallis. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for full obituary and details.
Roberta Harding, 95, of Albany passed away Thursday at Quail Run Assisted Living. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday November 27 at the Albany United Presbyterian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Gordon Kirbey, 75, of Albany passed away Wednesday November 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 30 at Albany First Christian Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Rex John Ross, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Viewing will be at Noon, Thursday, December 5 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com