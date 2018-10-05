Miriam "Mimi" Orzech’s memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, at the Corvallis Senior Center.
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.