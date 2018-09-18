Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Delbert “Del” Riley, 93, of Albany, passed away August 23, 2018, at the Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the Willamette Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

