Delbert “Del” Riley, 93, of Albany, passed away August 23, 2018, at the Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at the Willamette Community Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program.
APpromotionspotlight
Got a favorite travel photo? You could win $1,000 in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! Enter here!
Vacation photographs often capture a perfect moment in a favorite place.
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.