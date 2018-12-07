Angelina (Ann) Fagnan, age 99, died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Corvallis Caring Place. Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
