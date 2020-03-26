Service notice

John Creston Hammond, 92, of Albany had a private burial at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. A public graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Shirley Mae Pearson, 98, of Corvallis passed away at Regent Court Hospice in Corvallis on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. Urn placement will be at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis at a later date. McHenry funeral home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

