Service notice

John Creston Hammond , 92, of Albany had a private burial at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. A public graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Shirley Mae Pearson, 98, of Corvallis passed away at Regent Court Hospice in Corvallis on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. Urn placement will be at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church in Corvallis at a later date. McHenry funeral home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.