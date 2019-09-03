James “JC” Calvin McFarland, 95, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Viewing will be at Noon on Thursday, September 5 at Harvest Christian Church. Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
