Aaron “Mike” Kline, 65, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at Albany General Hospital. A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday February 21, 2020, at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Albany Fairview Mennonite Church. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)