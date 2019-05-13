Donna Kay McKendree, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Viewing will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Harvest Christian Center in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Tags
Find an Obituary
promotion
A YMCA membership is the greatest gift you can give yourself and your family! Join today with this EXCLUSIVE offer through Mid-Valley Media Group. Click here for details.
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
Print Ads
Ad Vault